DELIVERY ON THE WAY

Shot taken in Valletta some weeks ago. I stopped the car close to the city centre to allow Christine to get off while I went down to the city periphery to find a parking space for the car. Walking up the road to meet her I saw this motorcycle delivery boy passing by and took a quick shot of him. This is Valletta the capital city of Malta with its old streets going up or downhill in all directions.

