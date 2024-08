ANOTHER SUMMER SUNSET

I took this shot with Christine’s mobile because it takes sharper pictures than mine.

This is a view of Balluta Bay, St Julian’s which is on the St Julians side of the coastline. The highly lit area with spotlights along the coast in the middle of the picture is the St Julians Waterpolo Club, one of the best clubs in the Maltese Waterpolo League.

Thank you very much for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.