IT ALL ENDED THE WAY IT STARTED

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.

This is what the weather looked like from our room in Bihac, Bosnia, when we woke up early to start packing our belongings for our return trip to Zagreb (Croatia) to catch our return flight plane to Malta, You may remember - if you like you can also see in my early pictures of this series – the rain storm we found when we got off the plane at Zagreb airport. On this last day we thought it was going to be the same but although for the rest of the journey to the airport it was dull and cloudy we had only little drizzles every now and then.

