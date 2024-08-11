Previous
BORDER CONTROL by sangwann
Photo 4925

BORDER CONTROL

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.
Border control between Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina is quite strict – I have nothing against that but since Malta joined Schengen we have got used to go through border controls without any hastle. Waiting in the bus’s turn to go through I saw this Bosnia Herzegovina National flag with its reflection metres away on a small rain puddle. I took a quick shot thinking this could make a nice picture. And now here it is with a little addition. I added the dog as a tribute to the several stray – at least we all thought they were stray – but very well behaved dogs each time we walked to the town centre.
Thank you very much for all your looks for your comments and for the fav’s on yesterday’s picture. I put the dog there in memory of the stray but very well behaved dogs I met in Bihac.
Thank you very much for all your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1349% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Neat image. I like the dog!
August 11th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a lovely capture and image to end your holiday with, I love the addition and presentation.
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise