BORDER CONTROL

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.

Border control between Croatia and Bosnia Herzegovina is quite strict – I have nothing against that but since Malta joined Schengen we have got used to go through border controls without any hastle. Waiting in the bus’s turn to go through I saw this Bosnia Herzegovina National flag with its reflection metres away on a small rain puddle. I took a quick shot thinking this could make a nice picture. And now here it is with a little addition. I added the dog as a tribute to the several stray – at least we all thought they were stray – but very well behaved dogs each time we walked to the town centre.

