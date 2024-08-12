WANNA COFFEE?

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.

We had a long trip to Zagreb airport so, having gone through the Bosnia/Croatia border and another one hour drive we stopped at this lovely restaurant (of a small hotel, if I remember correctly) for a coffee/tea or any other drink and something to eat. I took these two shots when in there. The two ladies in one of the pictures are Christine and my sister Mary Grace.

