WANNA COFFEE? by sangwann
WANNA COFFEE?

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.
We had a long trip to Zagreb airport so, having gone through the Bosnia/Croatia border and another one hour drive we stopped at this lovely restaurant (of a small hotel, if I remember correctly) for a coffee/tea or any other drink and something to eat. I took these two shots when in there. The two ladies in one of the pictures are Christine and my sister Mary Grace.
Thanks a lot for your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture. They are always appreciated.
Casablanca ace
Can't beat a good coffee stop! The ladies look happy.
August 12th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely place for a coffee stop - the two ladies look very happh !
August 12th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful place to have a coffee, so happy that you got a great shot of Christine and your sister too.
August 12th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Great captures!
August 12th, 2024  
