RASTOKE, CROATIA

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.

Leaving the place where we stopped for a break we passed by this lovely small village which was below the level of the road. We couldn’t visit the village but our coach driver was kind enough to drive along the perimeter of the village one way and then make a U-turn and back to where we started so that passengers on both sides of the coach could have a nice glimpse of the village. So these are two of the shots I took. I will show more tomorrow, God willing.

Some information about Rastoke: Rastoke is a watermill village situated where the blue-green waters of river Slunjcica flows into the Korana river. Most of the houses were built at the end of the 19th and the beginning of the 20th century. Because of its extraordinary natural beauties and historical tradition, in 1962, Rastoke village fell under the protection of the State Directorate for cultural and historical heritage.

