Previous
RASTOKE, CROATIA (2) by sangwann
Photo 4928

RASTOKE, CROATIA (2)

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.
Leaving the place where we stopped for a break we passed by this lovely small village which was below the level of the road. We couldn’t visit the village but our coach driver was kind enough to drive along the perimeter of the village one way and then make a U-turn and back to where we started so that passengers on both sides of the coach could have a nice glimpse of the village.
I remember seeing a notice saying that there was a charge (fee) to enter the village with a vehicle. I don’t think a coach like ours would have been able to manouvre in a place like this. Here you can see the street covered with water with a waterfall at the end.
Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
14th August 2024 14th Aug 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1350% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
what a wonderful little village
August 14th, 2024  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful little village, they sure have enough water.
August 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise