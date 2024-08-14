RASTOKE, CROATIA (2)

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday – 14th May, 2024.

Leaving the place where we stopped for a break we passed by this lovely small village which was below the level of the road. We couldn’t visit the village but our coach driver was kind enough to drive along the perimeter of the village one way and then make a U-turn and back to where we started so that passengers on both sides of the coach could have a nice glimpse of the village.

I remember seeing a notice saying that there was a charge (fee) to enter the village with a vehicle. I don’t think a coach like ours would have been able to manouvre in a place like this. Here you can see the street covered with water with a waterfall at the end.

