ARRIVED AT ZAGREB AIRPORT by sangwann
ARRIVED AT ZAGREB AIRPORT

From the 7th and last day of our Bosnia Holiday .
Finally arrived at Zagreb Airport and the first thing I noticed was the construction of the roof of the building which looked amazingly complicated and was worth taking pictures of.
On Google I found this information about the structure.
The new terminal of Zagreb Airport is part of a development area at the southern edge of the Croatian capital.
The two-part edifice is spanned by a shared steel roof built as a Mero construction. The architects created the undulating shape of the roof as a reminder of the surrounding mountains. The twice-curved framework structure measures 152.3 x 151.2 metres in its main area and consists of 26,000 steel rods and 6,100 nodes. Like a breaking wave, it ends at the gates in an inward curl. Along with the clear supporting structure, large-format glazing on the lateral façades creates a high spatial transparency.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing construction, such interesting shapes and lines. Great that you googled the info as it is a pretty unusual construction.
August 16th, 2024  
