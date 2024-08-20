DINGLI CIRCUS

Previous
I don't know why it is called circus but my assumption is that the name originally was Dingli circle because this square is in the form of a circle and early Maltese who came in contact with the English language twisted the name because they didn't know the meaning of the both words.
Anyway this is one area that has resisted redevopment in Sliema and for this reason I didn't try to erase the tower crane behind the buildings.
On the left you can see Christine waiting for my sister and her husband who we had to meet here but a small bus used to take old-aged residents for special errands.
Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.
Dorothy ace
Looks like a circus. Not quite Piccadilly though.
August 20th, 2024  
