STELLA MARIS FESTA

Stella Maris - meaning Star of the Seas standing for Our Lady Star of the Seas - had it's annual festa last weekend.

My sister who is the only one of the family who lives in the area in Sliema and who is still keen on the festa suggested we go watch the fireworks. We did but I was unsure if I could find a parking anywhere. However I was lucky to find an empty parking spot close to the church and when I saw the decorations for the festa I took a photo of them.

Don't they look beautiful?