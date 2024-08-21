Previous
STELLA MARIS FESTA by sangwann
Photo 4935

STELLA MARIS FESTA

Stella Maris - meaning Star of the Seas standing for Our Lady Star of the Seas - had it's annual festa last weekend.
My sister who is the only one of the family who lives in the area in Sliema and who is still keen on the festa suggested we go watch the fireworks. We did but I was unsure if I could find a parking anywhere. However I was lucky to find an empty parking spot close to the church and when I saw the decorations for the festa I took a photo of them.
Don't they look beautiful?
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Beverley ace
Beautiful beautiful decorations… it’s a beautiful place
Brings back happy memories for me.
August 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
I love this Dione, you have so many wonderful festas and I always look forward to your photos.
August 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
So colourful
August 21st, 2024  
