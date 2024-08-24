MEET MICHAELA

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our two children Jean-Pierre and Denise and their husband/wife and one child each went for a family break to Sicily.

Michaela is my son’s only daughter and is 21 years old now. She has grown into a lovely young lady and will start her fourth year of study at university to become a lawyer. I used to post pictures of her every now and then but that was long ago. I took this shot while sitting on an armchair waiting for the catamaran to start our journey to Sicily.

BTW, when I mentioned who was coming for the family’s holiday together I forgot that Snuggles, my daughter’s dog was coming too. Denise bought him a plastic crate with netted openings so that she could keep him near us.

