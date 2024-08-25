VALLETTA WATERFRONT

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our close family went for a family break to Sicily.

Cruising out of Valletta Harbour on the left side is the Valletta Waterfront which is very popular with Maltese and tourists alike. The buildings in this picture bring great memories to me because, having competed and got good marks in a public examination I was selected for the job of Customs Officer and my first posting was in these buildings where I served for around 11 years. In those days these buildings were government bonded stores for imported wines and spirits. Behind are the Floriana (an extention of Valletta) bastions.

Located in Valletta’s majestic Grand Harbour, these buildings were built in 1752 by Grandmaster Emanuel Pinto da Fonseca and designed by Andrea Belli. Still known as ‘Pinto Stores’, they were built to further boost harbour activities, and to be used as stores by the Knights of Malta and other merchants. Around 30-40 years ago the site was converted into a cruise-liner terminal and a place where people could relax and enjoy marvelous views of the harbour while having a good meal in the Winter sunshine or in the beautiful Summer evenings with a lovely cool breeze. The Pinto Stores are included on the Antiquities List of 1925, and are a Grade 1 national monument and listed on the National Inventory of the Cultural Property of the Maltese Islands.

