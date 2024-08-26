GATHERING SPEED

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our close family went for a family break to Sicily.

Immediately out of Grand Harbour the catamaran started gathering speed. The trail it left behind was so grand.

Virtu Ferries’ latest catamaran, Saint John Paul II, is the world’s second largest catamaran with a high speed of over 70.4 kilometres per hour. It was built at the Incat shipyard in Hobart, Tasmania, and delivered to Virtu Ferries on the 24 January 2019.

With a deadweight of 1,000 tons, capacity for 900 passengers in five lounges, and a garage that takes 167 cars or 23 trailers, Saint John Paul II is the largest High Speed RoPax Catamaran operating in the Mediterranean and the second largest in the world.

