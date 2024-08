DO NOT WASTE YOUR TIME – or money

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our close family went for a family break to Sicily.

Do some gambling while on the catamaran and spend your money before even your holiday has actually started. Could be the other way round, spend whatever you have left on the way back home.

And these slot machines on the catamaran are there to help you reach your aim. NOT FOR ME THOUGH.

Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav. on yesterday's picture.