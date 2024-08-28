Previous
CUNNING WORKS BETTER THAN STRENGTH by sangwann
Photo 4942

CUNNING WORKS BETTER THAN STRENGTH

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our close family went for a family break to Sicily.
Arriving at our destination, Pozzallo, at the southernmost tip (or almost) of Sicily we drove to Marzamemi, a fishing village which has become popular with Maltese and other tourists. The sun was scorching hot and once there we couldn’t stay long in the sun and also because of Snuggles and his paws. In fact at one time Ian grabbed him up and carried him on his shoulder.
As we walked I saw these two birds fighting for this morsel of bread. I thought the small one was no match for the big one but in the end the small one won as this collage shows.

Thanks a lot for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1353% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Colorful fun. Well captured
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fun story telling capture of these beautiful birds.
August 28th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Clever bird!
August 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise