CUNNING WORKS BETTER THAN STRENGTH

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when Christine and I together with our close family went for a family break to Sicily.

Arriving at our destination, Pozzallo, at the southernmost tip (or almost) of Sicily we drove to Marzamemi, a fishing village which has become popular with Maltese and other tourists. The sun was scorching hot and once there we couldn’t stay long in the sun and also because of Snuggles and his paws. In fact at one time Ian grabbed him up and carried him on his shoulder.

As we walked I saw these two birds fighting for this morsel of bread. I thought the small one was no match for the big one but in the end the small one won as this collage shows.



Thanks a lot for your views and comments on yesterday's picture.

