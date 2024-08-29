CAN YOU FEEL THE HEAT?

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.

It was around 11.00a.m when we got to Marzamemi. I can still feel the heat while watching these pictures. As you can see from these three shots that I took as we walked along looking for some shade there were few people around at the time.

I have posted other shots of this little fishing village each time we visited it. Some of you may remember shots I have posted months/years ago. This time we stopped at an open-air bar and restaurant under the shade of the sun umbrellas for a cold drink; Max who is always hungry, and others maybe, took something to eat and then off we were to Artemisia, the agritourism resort where we were to stay. After unpacking we spent the rest of the day cooling down in the place’s pool till it was time to go out for dinner.

