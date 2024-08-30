SURPRISE

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.

Driving to our agritourism complex I was very surprised when I saw this wall art. It was on a shed in farmland quite a distance from urban areas. From my experience of Sicily very few are those who are interested in this sort of artworks. Jean-Pierre was driving our hired car and Christine Michaela and I were crushed in the backseat with one of our luggage on our hips and knees when I took this shot so I was overjoyed when I saw the result of my capture.

