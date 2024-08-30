Previous
SURPRISE by sangwann
SURPRISE

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.
Driving to our agritourism complex I was very surprised when I saw this wall art. It was on a shed in farmland quite a distance from urban areas. From my experience of Sicily very few are those who are interested in this sort of artworks. Jean-Pierre was driving our hired car and Christine Michaela and I were crushed in the backseat with one of our luggage on our hips and knees when I took this shot so I was overjoyed when I saw the result of my capture.
Thank you for your looks and comments on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

Casablanca ace
Nice drive by shot and nice that you saw it when it is unusual for the area.
August 30th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well done Dione
August 30th, 2024  
