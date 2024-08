SUNSET

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.

Out from Artemisia Holiday Resort for dinner we passed by the town of Ragusa. The sun was setting but the town was in full glow of the last efforts of the sun. It made a great subject to take pictures of. Shot taken while Jean-Pierre was our driver and I was near the side window of the back seat.

Thank you very much for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.