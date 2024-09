FAMILY PICTURE

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.

This is a family picture I took at this open air restaurant. Ian chose the place because dogs are allowed.

From left to right are Michaela, Louise, Jean-Pierre, Max, Ian, Denise and Christine. I am behind the camera. Oops, and where is Snuggles?

