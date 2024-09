BED TIME

Shot taken on 20th July 2024 when we went for a family break to Sicily.

Back at Artemisia for the night, the pool was lighted and the moon was full.

And that was the last picture for the day which was a long day for us all having had to wake up before 5.00 a.m. for the taxi to take us to the seaport.

Tomorrow, a short break to show a few of the shots I took of the Stella Maris festa fireworks 2 weeks ago.

