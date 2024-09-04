Previous
STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS by sangwann
STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS

Stella Maris fireworks display of a fortnight ago was the only display that I took shots of this year. Beautiful, isn’t it? More to come.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Diana ace
These are so stunning, a wonderful collage with fabulous firework shots!
September 4th, 2024  
Annie D ace
Wow! Fabulous.
September 4th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous colours.
September 4th, 2024  
