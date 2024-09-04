Sign up
Previous
Photo 4949
STELLA MARIS FIREWORKS
Stella Maris fireworks display of a fortnight ago was the only display that I took shots of this year. Beautiful, isn’t it? More to come.
Many thanks for all your views, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
4th September 2024
4th Sep 24
3
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th August 2024 5:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
These are so stunning, a wonderful collage with fabulous firework shots!
September 4th, 2024
Annie D
ace
Wow! Fabulous.
September 4th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous colours.
September 4th, 2024
