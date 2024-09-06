Sign up
Previous
Photo 4951
FIREWORKS DISPLAY
Stella Maris fireworks display of a fortnight ago was the only display that I took shots of this year. Beautiful, isn’t it? More to come.
Thanks a lot for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
6th September 2024
6th Sep 24
2
1
Dione Giorgio
@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
4951
photos
132
followers
113
following
1356% complete
4944
4945
4946
4947
4948
4949
4950
4951
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
24th August 2024 5:56pm
eDorre
ace
Wonderful!
September 6th, 2024
John
ace
Absolutely fantastic display!
September 6th, 2024
