Previous
GREEN, ONLY GREEN by sangwann
Photo 4953

GREEN, ONLY GREEN

From my Stella Maris fireworks display album of a fortnight ago. This is the last but one of the pictures I selected to show. It was one of those very big boomers which normally end a fireworks display.
Thank you for your visits, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Today is a very important public holiday in Malta. It commemorates two very important dates in our history - victory in the 1565 attempt by the Ottoman Power to take Malta and victory in the Mediterranean campaign of World War II.
8th September 2024 8th Sep 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1356% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
How stunning this looks, like a beautiful tree blowing in the wind. I loved the series Dione.
September 8th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Fabulous finale. Happy holiday Malta!
September 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise