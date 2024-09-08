GREEN, ONLY GREEN

From my Stella Maris fireworks display album of a fortnight ago. This is the last but one of the pictures I selected to show. It was one of those very big boomers which normally end a fireworks display.

Today is a very important public holiday in Malta. It commemorates two very important dates in our history - victory in the 1565 attempt by the Ottoman Power to take Malta and victory in the Mediterranean campaign of World War II.

