GOOD MORNING

Shot taken on 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.

An early morning start for me and also for Christine. While Christine was preparing herself for breakfast and for the day I went roaming round the Artemisia estate to bring back memories of a previous stay there years before. These are a few shots that I took while all the other residents were asleep.

