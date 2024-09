RELAX

Shot taken on 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.

An early morning start for me and it resulted also for Christine. When Christine finished preparing herself for the day, she came out as well and went to sit near the pool and check her mobile. Everyone was still asleep and there was no sound to be heard. Such a peaceful moment for her until I came around.

Thank you for your looks and for your comments on yesterday's picture.