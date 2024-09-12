YELLOW SWALLOWTAIL

Shot taken on 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily while waiting for the others to go out for the day.

‘Hey mister, you with the camera! Come and take my picture.’

‘Who are you calling? Me?

‘Yes, you. Is there anybody around with a camera, except you?’

‘No, I guess.’

‘Then come along quickly, before I get fed up waiting.’

So, obediently, I took a couple shots of him. When finished he didn’t even say ‘Thanks’ and left in a hurry without giving me his email address where I could send him the photos.

Thank you for your views, for your and comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.