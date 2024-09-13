SAND SCULPTURE

Shot taken on 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.

Our holiday was intended to be a relaxing one. So after a lovely breakfast without any hurry we left for Marina di Ragusa intending to spend some time swimming. Ian, Denise and Max went to a beach where dogs are allowed. The rest of us decided to leave the swimming for the pool later on. Instead,we decided to go for a stroll along the long Ragusa marina.

And this was what we saw first as we started our walk – a sand sculpture. The sculptor (I think) was continuously watering the sculpture so that the sand would not dry in the heat of the sun.

