SAND SCULPTURE by sangwann
SAND SCULPTURE

Shot taken on 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.
Our holiday was intended to be a relaxing one. So after a lovely breakfast without any hurry we left for Marina di Ragusa intending to spend some time swimming. Ian, Denise and Max went to a beach where dogs are allowed. The rest of us decided to leave the swimming for the pool later on. Instead,we decided to go for a stroll along the long Ragusa marina.
And this was what we saw first as we started our walk – a sand sculpture. The sculptor (I think) was continuously watering the sculpture so that the sand would not dry in the heat of the sun.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Suzanne ace
Wow! Amazing talent!
September 13th, 2024  
Babs ace
Amazing sand sculptures
September 13th, 2024  
