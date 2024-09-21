MIDNIGHT WALK

Shots are from 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.

Three more shots from our night out at Ragusa Ibla, the older part of Ragusa.

It was past midnight when we when we got to our cars. Here are three more shots as we walked down to where our cars were parked. It was a bit of a long walk but as it was all the way downhill it was not a arduous walk.

And that’s the end of the second day pictures I am posting. I hope you enjoyed them. Tomorrow a few shots from home and then back to our Sicily holiday.

