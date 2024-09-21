Previous
MIDNIGHT WALK by sangwann
Photo 4966

MIDNIGHT WALK

Shots are from 21st July 2024, second day of our family get together in Sicily.
Three more shots from our night out at Ragusa Ibla, the older part of Ragusa.
It was past midnight when we when we got to our cars. Here are three more shots as we walked down to where our cars were parked. It was a bit of a long walk but as it was all the way downhill it was not a arduous walk.
And that’s the end of the second day pictures I am posting. I hope you enjoyed them. Tomorrow a few shots from home and then back to our Sicily holiday.
Thank you for looking, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1360% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shots and scenes with lovely lighting. I can't remember when I was last up at midnight ;-)
September 21st, 2024  
Casablanca ace
I love those steps up through the archway.
September 21st, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
History and excellent photography enchant!
September 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise