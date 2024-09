BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

It has been a hot Summer this year. Actually It is hot in Summer every year but I think it was hotter this year. Few plants survived the heat, even my zinnias did not survive.

This is the only dahlia which I planted. It produced lovely flowers at the beginning of Summer. It has withered since then and I am hoping to stow away the bulb for a possible replanting next year which I doubt it will because they are made to last for only one year nowadays.