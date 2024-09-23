CRAZY TIMES

The one and only zinnia. A fly decided to have a look around it.

It has been a hot Summer this year. Actually It is hot in Summer every year but I think it was hotter this year. Few plants survived the heat, even my zinnias did not survive.

Begining of Spring I sowed zinnia seeds that I collected from last year’s blooms. They were growing nicely and when it was time I planted them in my garden. They were growing well but a few drops of rain out of season ruined them and they all died before even starting to bloom. Summer almost over and suddenly a zinnia plant appeared coming out of the soil. It is flowering at this very moment when normally zinnias would have been gone for quite some time. The fly wanted to be part of the picture and stayed there until I took my shot.

