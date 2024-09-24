Previous
THE ROSES ARE CATCHING UP by sangwann
THE ROSES ARE CATCHING UP

Shot taken about a week ago when the weather started getting milder. This rose which normally stops blooming for a month or two started to come to life again after more than 3 months or even more. I was thinking it was on its way out until I saw the new shoot which was followed by this budding rose. Two other roses I have are still playing for time but the rose one continues to bloom happily after we had some good rain these last days.
Tomorrow, God willing, back to my Sicilia 2024 album.
Thank you so much for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
Diana ace
How wonderful to see them come back to life, such a lovely bud too.
September 24th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ah, glad they are reviving for you
September 24th, 2024  
