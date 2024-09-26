PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK

Shot is from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

The group parted for the day - Louise, Michaela and Jean-Pierre love shopping and taking Christine who isn’t so keen on shopping with them they went for a day’s shopping spree at Sicilia Outlet Village. The others , Ian, Denise, Max, me and Snugs who are not interested went to an adventure park for the day. Both the groups had a long drive to their destination and back.

This is a shot of the entrance to the adventure park. Since I am not a cheater (haha) I confess that I added the lady and child later. Being in the heat of Summer there were few people around as most prefer going to the beach.

Some information about the adventure park:

The park is at a large wooded area full of centuries-old oaks and holm oaks, large pines and chestnut trees where one can walk among the trees suspended in the air in complete safety. For those who love nature it is the perfect place to spend a pleasant day full of sport and fun.

Thank you very much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.