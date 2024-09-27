Previous
PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (2) by sangwann
Photo 4972

PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (2)

Shot are from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.
There were three trails to follow at the park, one was easy, one medium and one hard. When Ian asked Max which of them to choose he chose all three. We, the others, were spectators and photographers at the same time. This is the first from those I have selected to post. All together I took over a hundred pictures and, as usual, it was hard to choose which to share.
Thank you for your looks, for your nice comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
1362% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great action shot, I could never ever do anything like this!
September 27th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Great fun, this is like the stuff my lad does at work on the climbing towers and high ropes. Way to go, Max!
September 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise