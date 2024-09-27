PARCALLARIO IBLEI ADVENTURE PARK (2)

Shot are from 22st July 2024, third day of our family get together in Sicily.

There were three trails to follow at the park, one was easy, one medium and one hard. When Ian asked Max which of them to choose he chose all three. We, the others, were spectators and photographers at the same time. This is the first from those I have selected to post. All together I took over a hundred pictures and, as usual, it was hard to choose which to share.

