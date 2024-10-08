FAR FAR AWAY

It was the feast of St Julians a couple of weeks ago. I took my camera but had no interest of taking fireworks shots, firstly because I had taken shots of the Stella Maris festa a few weeks earlier and secondly because I expected their fireworks to be cheap compared to what I had seen before. But miles away behind the buildings on the opposite side of the bay I saw some lovely fireworks rising above the buildings. It happened to be the feast of St Bartolomeo in Għargħur

I had to take a few shots once I had the camera with me. So these are four of the shots I took.

