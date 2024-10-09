Previous
NO, I WILL NOT SHARE IT by sangwann
NO, I WILL NOT SHARE IT

There is always an egret, or two, or more, when I go to Salini even if there isn’t a gull or house sparrow. This one was looking for some food until it caught a very small fish (unless it is a weed after all)l. Can you see it in the right bottom picture? He doesn’t seem to want to share it with anyone.
The egrets are always on the opposite side of the salt pans and I have to enlarge my pictures quite a few times to show them off.
Thank you very much for your loos, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
