BREAKING THE SPEED OF SOUND

Shot taken in my garden a few days ago.

This Sardinian Warbler landed on my peach tree and was hiding among the thick leaves when I spotted him. I couldn’t take a good picture of him from where I was because just hearing my breath and he would fly off. In fact he did a few seconds later at a stunning speed but I managed to take this shot of him while in flight.

Tomorrow, God willing, I will continue with my pictures from my Sicilia holiday with my close family.

Thanks a lot for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.