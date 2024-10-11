Previous
BREAKING THE SPEED OF SOUND by sangwann
BREAKING THE SPEED OF SOUND

Shot taken in my garden a few days ago.
This Sardinian Warbler landed on my peach tree and was hiding among the thick leaves when I spotted him. I couldn’t take a good picture of him from where I was because just hearing my breath and he would fly off. In fact he did a few seconds later at a stunning speed but I managed to take this shot of him while in flight.
Tomorrow, God willing, I will continue with my pictures from my Sicilia holiday with my close family.
Thanks a lot for your looks, comments and fav's on yesterday's picture.
Casablanca ace
Woosh! You can see the speed of him!
October 11th, 2024  
