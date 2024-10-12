ON THE ROAD AGAIN

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily. Shots taken from the backseat of our hired car as we drove at speed to our destination.

A long drive to Piazza Armelina after a relaxed breakfast. Sicily, like Malta suffered a lot because of the lack of rain during last Winter. On our way to Piazza Armelina I saw acres and acres of bare dry fields and it was a great pity to see them. In the left two pictures I tried to capture the sad scenes though, seeing them in person they looked even worse. Along the route I got some relief when I saw these two horses grazing happily in this semi-dry patch of grass.

