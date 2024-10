GETTING CLOSER NOW

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily

One shot as we got closer to our destination. I was sitting on the back seat with Christine and Michaela while Jean-Pierre drove our hired car with Louise sitting next to him. Ian was driving in front of us in his Fiat with Denise, Max and Snuggles. This scene reminded me of the view as we approached Ragusa centre (you may remember my picture of the Ragusa scene).

