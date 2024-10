UNDER MY UMBRELLA

Bus stop, wet day, she's there, I say

"Please, share my umbrella"

Bus stop, bus goes, she stays, love grows

Under my umbrella

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

Arrived at Piazza Armerina the first thing I saw were these umbrellas placed there to give some shade to patrons of this small coffee shop. I liked the colours .

Thanks a lot for your visits, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.