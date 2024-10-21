VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (7)

Ladies in bikini.

From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.

Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this. The villa has at least 3,500 square metres of mosaic covered floors. These are almost unique in their excellent state of preservation.

One last shot of the mosaic floors of the villa which was a big surprise to me and with which I decided to end this series – Roman ladies in bikini costumes. This shot has been rotated sideways for a better view.

In the Roman empire Athletic contests could involve either men or women. This mosaic floor famously proves this. Talking to friends I heard that bikinis are known to have been used even in Greek times.

Good news about Max. He has been selected to form part of the Under 14 Malta National Basketball Squad. Very proud of him. He also plays regularly for the Athleta Under 14A and Under 16A teams. Go Max, go.

Thank you so much for all your views, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.

