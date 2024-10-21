Previous
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (7) by sangwann
VILLA ROMANA DEL CASALE (7)

Ladies in bikini.
From day 4 – 23/07/2024 - of our famiy break in Sicily.
Our main attraction of the day was the amazing remains of a Roman villa. I have visited a few others but nothing like this. The villa has at least 3,500 square metres of mosaic covered floors. These are almost unique in their excellent state of preservation.
One last shot of the mosaic floors of the villa which was a big surprise to me and with which I decided to end this series – Roman ladies in bikini costumes. This shot has been rotated sideways for a better view.
In the Roman empire Athletic contests could involve either men or women. This mosaic floor famously proves this. Talking to friends I heard that bikinis are known to have been used even in Greek times.
Good news about Max. He has been selected to form part of the Under 14 Malta National Basketball Squad. Very proud of him. He also plays regularly for the Athleta Under 14A and Under 16A teams. Go Max, go.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
xbm ace
One thing that struck me visiting Pompeii years ago was how similar people really were to us back then. Seeing this you realise actually things were different, but at heart we’re all the same really.
October 21st, 2024  
Diana ace
How fabulous this looks, lovely action shots of the games. such wonderful images, it must have been a delight to see them. Congratulations to Max, quite an achievement.
October 21st, 2024  
