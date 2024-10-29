Previous
LANDING

Another shot from my walk along the Salini reserve a fortnight ago.
I saw these three gulls coming in to land where several gulls were lazily occupying the runway. I gave a big scream and they were off in a fraction of a second and the three gulls could then land safely whilst I took their picture.
Here is the picture I took. I have inserted a copy of the original picture – I mean before I scared them away on my laptop.
