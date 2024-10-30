Previous
ELEGANCE by sangwann
Another shot from my walk along the Salini reserve a fortnight ago. I was lucky on that day, there was some nice activity going on.
Two little egrets in flight. Don’t they look lovely in flight together? I think they are a pair, a he and a she. I think I know which is the female and which the male. What is your opinion? Tomorrow I will tell you mine and we’ll see who agrees with me and who doesn’t.
I had sworn to myself I wouldn’t take another egret shot as throughout the year I had only seen and took pictures of egrets at Salini. But how could I not raise the camera for a shot at a scene like this!
