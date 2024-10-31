HARD LANDING

Another shot from Salini bird reserve and another egret. It looks bigger than the others I have shown.

This one does not seem to have had any luck during landing. It looks like it had difficulty to land and hurt it’s legs on the pebbly narrow strip of land. I compared it to a Boeing 707 landing on a short runway.

Btw for me the egret on the left was the female, and it seems all those who commented have the same idea. She looked more elegant than the other and that is why I considered it to be the lady.

Tomorrow for some shots from day 5 of our Sicily holiday with our close family.

