HOP ON, HOP OFF?

Some shots from day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily – starting with this one.

No, its’not a hop on, hop off. These are two shots I took early in the morning of our 5th day in Sicily while walking around the premises where we were staying. I saw this sparrow coming in to land on the roof on one of the buildings and took a quick shot and then another when the bird landed safely.

The day was an eventful day but the ending was not nice at all. More to come.

