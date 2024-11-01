Previous
HOP ON, HOP OFF? by sangwann
HOP ON, HOP OFF?

Some shots from day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily – starting with this one.
No, its’not a hop on, hop off. These are two shots I took early in the morning of our 5th day in Sicily while walking around the premises where we were staying. I saw this sparrow coming in to land on the roof on one of the buildings and took a quick shot and then another when the bird landed safely.
The day was an eventful day but the ending was not nice at all. More to come.
Thank you so much for all your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

@sangwann
I am a retired public officer. My career in the Malta Public Service was mainly at the Department of Customs and at the Office...
Photo Details

Diana ace
Such cute shots, looking forward to seeing more of your family break in Sicily Dione.
November 1st, 2024  
