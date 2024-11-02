5009

From day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily – starting with this one.

Sorry for another diptych, but let me explain: Enlarge for best view.

As I walked around the premises in the early morning before breakfast I saw these two small dragonflies I thought they looked nice and I took a close up shot of the one on the left. Then I hear a strange sound.

“What’s the matter I said aloud to myself?” while I looked around to see if there was anyone around.

“Why not me instead?” a voice came from somewhere. I was confused, looking all around me and seeing no one. I thought it was my imagination and started to continue my early morning walk.

“Hey, you, aren’t you going to take my picture?”

I looked around again but again I saw no one. “Well” I said to myself “might as well take a picture of the other one.” And I did. Immediately. Then, you won’t believe this, I heard someone say “Thank you”. I’m not sure but the sound seemed to be coming from the side of the second dragonfly. There and then, again talking to myself, I decided to either post the two pictures or post nothing at all and the same voice replied: “Oh, that’s fine.”. So here they are both of them.

