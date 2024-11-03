HAY ROLL

From day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

Had most of the morning for myself as my son, his wife, daughter and Christine went shopping and Ian, Denise, Max and Snuggles decided to take it easy in their room. So camera in hand I went out for a short walk around the locality around our agri-tourism complex. Very hot sunny day I didn’t stay out for long but I took a few shots of my surroundings. There were several hay rolls here and there, waiting to be collected, I guess. I liked the view in this one.

Many thanks for all your looks, for your nice comments and for all the fav's on yesterday's picture.