WILD FLOWERS

From day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

With camera in hand I went out for a short walk around the locality of our agri-tourism complex. Very hot sunny day I didn’t stay out for long but I took a few shots of my surroundings. There were bushes like this along the route, many of them with all sorts of insects searching for something to eat. In the absence of other interesting things to see I took this shot of one of the bushes.

