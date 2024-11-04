Previous
WILD FLOWERS by sangwann
Photo 5010

WILD FLOWERS

From day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .
With camera in hand I went out for a short walk around the locality of our agri-tourism complex. Very hot sunny day I didn’t stay out for long but I took a few shots of my surroundings. There were bushes like this along the route, many of them with all sorts of insects searching for something to eat. In the absence of other interesting things to see I took this shot of one of the bushes.
Thank you for your looks, for your comments and for the fav's on yesterday's picture.
Dione Giorgio

leggzy ace
Lovely wild flowers, such an unusual colour
November 4th, 2024  
