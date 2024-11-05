MOZZARELLA DI BUFALA, YUMMY!

From day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

And where do you get the mozzarella from? From the docile water buffalo in these pictures. On our visit there were hundreds of them in this huge covered pen to protect them from the sun.

We went there to have a mid-day lunch in a modern family restaurant of this bufala farm. We were received with a serving of a tennis ball sized edible pouch of fresh mozzarella cheese which was very very delicious.

Some information about the mozzarella di bufala.

It is believed that Arab invasions in the early Middle Ages brought these animals to Sicily and the southern Italian mainland where, they thrived in an ecosystem reminiscent of their Asian origins, setting the stage for a revolution in Italian cheese-making.

Raising water buffalo is a labor of love that requires patience, expertise, and a deep understanding of these unique animals. Unlike cattle, water buffalo have specific needs that must be met for them to thrive and produce high-quality milk. In fact farmers often use traditional methods alongside modern techniques to ensure the well-being of their herds.

Finally, Mozzarella di bufala offers nutritional benefits, including higher calcium content and easier digestibility compared to cow’s milk cheese.

