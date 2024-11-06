CUTE WATER BUFFALOS

One last picture from day 5 – 24/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

These buffalos were so sweet and docile. They also allowed those of us who wanted to to pat them on the head.

When I posted the first shot from this day’s selection I wrote that the day was an eventful day but the ending was not nice at all. And now I tell you why.

After the sumptuous lunch at the buffalo farm we returned to our lodges at our tourist complex, had some time for a siesta and spent the remaining time of the day at the pool. In the evening we arranged with the complex staff to have a burger and chips to eat at the breakfast room. Ready from eating we again went by the pool to pass the rest of the time chatting. Denise, my daughter had Snuggles with her. Some minutes later a stray dog which looked friendly came along and he and Snuggles started barking at each other. I lured the stray peacefully away. But Denise was still worried and picked Snuggles in her arms, said good night and was walking back to their room when we heard her screaming for help. What happened was that the stray came back, attacked Snuggles and bit him on his leg very close to his genitals. Snuggles wanting to defend himself or attack back accidentally hit Denise on her lips with his teeth. We rushed to help her, the stray was gone but both Denise and Snuggles were hurt. Ian, son-in-law, and JP, my son, took Denise and dog in the car to the heath centre for Denise and the vet for Snuggles for medication. Will continue the story tomorrow.

