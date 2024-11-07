IN THE SHADE OF THE OLD OAK TREE

From day 6 – 26/07/2024 - of our family break in Sicily .

One of the beautiful trees at the holiday resort which provided some shade from the excruciating sunshine. It was close to our room and I took this shot first thing in the morning of this last but one day in Sicily.

It was a very distressing day for us to see Ian, Denise, Max and Snugs packing up to return to Malta after what happened the night before. We lost all our enthusiasm to enjoy the remain days of our holiday all together.

Continuing on my story of yesterday about Denise and Snuggles.

In Malta Ian took Snuggles to a local vet as he was still oozing blood. The vet performed an ultrasound and informed Ian that Snugs needed stronger antibiodics because he had a harsh infection. It took Snuggles over a week to recover, until then he was kept at home and Max had to stay with him all day long. Today Snugs is completely healed and seems to have forgotten the whole saga.

